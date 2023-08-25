Home
News
ERCOT issues fourth energy conservation request this week
Citing high demand and low operating reserves expected in the evening, ERCOT issued an energy conservation request for Friday. As part of the request, ERCOT...
Hidalgo County reports more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, 53 Covid-related hospitalizations
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 1,012 new cases...
Friday, Aug. 25, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the high 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weather
Friday, Aug. 25, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the high 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, August 24, 2023: Mainly sunny and dry, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, August 23, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Santa Rosa Warriors
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
Gladys Porter High School soccer team highlighted in new documentary
As a Rio Grande Valley native, photojournalist and...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
Pet of the Week: Kiwi the chihuahua mix
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Noticias RGV
Jaylah Hernández y su historia en el regreso a clases
De esta manera empezamos un año más de regreso a clases y la misión del día fue ayudar a Jaylah Hernández a conseguir todo lo necesario...
Puerto Isabel ISD activa un operativo vial para prevenir accidentes de escolares
Puerto Isabel activó un operativo de prevención vial...
Residente de Mercedes denuncia ser víctima de fraude por redes sociales
Mary Contreras, residente de Mercedes, fue víctima de...
