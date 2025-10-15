Home
News
Cameron County continues discussing lease agreement with Chapel by the Sea
Cameron County continues discussing lease agreement with Chapel by the Sea After a letter was mistakenly sent to Chapel by the Sea over the summer,...
Hidalgo County using new voter check-in machines
Hidalgo County voters may notice the check-in process...
New requirement for curbside voting in effect this election season
Changes are coming across the state for those...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Oct. 13, 2025: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Playmakers - Week 7 of 2025 Valley High School Football
Playmakers is a series on Channel 5 News highlighting Texas high school football's most impactful players. Catch Playmakers every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 10...
Los Fresnos, Mission Veterans, & La Feria volleyball keep pace in district title races
Highlights from the Los Fresnos vs. San Benito,...
UTRGV football gears up for big matchup against #18 Lamar
UTRGV football is back in action. The Vaqueros...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Search
