Ahead of big sports weekend, dispute with Disney leaves millions of cable subscribers in the dark
A company representing nearly 15 million cable subscribers and The Walt Disney Co. blamed each other Friday for a dispute that has cut off Disney-owned stations...
4 men charged in connection with robbery at Brownsville vape store
Four men were arrested and charged in connection...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Weather
WATCH: Channel 5 News’ Facing the Fury 2023
Hurricane Season 2023 is here and being prepared is the key. Hurricanes bring winds, floods and storm surge. We’ll tell you how you can keep you...
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023: Hot & breezy with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, August 31, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Aug. 31 Visiting Team...
Playmakers - Week 1 of 2023 High School Football Season
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 1
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Blue tongued skink
Pet of the Week: Eula, terrier/pitbull mix
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
Connect
Noticias RGV
Departamento de Salud del condado Hidalgo confirma el fallecimiento de una persona a causa del Covid 19
El Departamento de Salud del condado Hidalgo reportó el fallecimiento de una persona a causa de complicaciones por el Covid 19. El reporte del 25...
Sheriff del condado Cameron invita a la comunidad del Valle al National Night Out
El sheriff del condado Cameron, Eric Garza, invita...
Tres nuevas leyes de protección animal entran en vigencia en Texas
Más de 750 nuevas leyes entraron en vigor...
