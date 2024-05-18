Home
Man found dead in Brownsville, investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning, according to the Brownsville Police Department....
Edinburg police: 6-year-old boy dies after drowning at apartment complex pool
A drowning investigation is underway in Edinburg after...
Saturday, May 18, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weather
Saturday, May 18, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, May 17, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
At least 4 deaths in Houston, official says, as storms bring ‘life-threatening’ flood risk to Texas and Louisiana
Originally Published: 16 MAY 24 09:00 ET ...
Sports
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-17
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Six valley teams entered the UIL Regional Quarterfinals. Four of them taking each other on in a valley versus matchup. ...
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights 5-17
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- UIL Regional Semifinal...
Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa talks 9-round TKO win over Magdaleno and what's to come
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa...
Community
KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
Thanks to our views, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign collected a total of $12,635 in monetary donations. The campaign sought to collect $10,000 in monetary...
KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story
A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital...
Ronald McDonald House Charities supporting families of hospitalized children
Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas - Family...
Finaliza la campaña KRGV Cares Closet
Ha concluido nuestra "Campaña KRGV Cares Closet" Nuestro objetivo era colectar donaciones monetarias para abastecer una habitación llena de juguetes, libros y ropa para niños...
Encuentran restos humanos dentro de propiedad en condado Hidalgo, una persona en custodia
Una persona está bajo custodia después de que...
Rescatan migrante ahogado en la frontera Hidalgo-Tamaulipas
Al otro lado de la frontera, el personal...
