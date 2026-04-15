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Mercedes public works sprays for mosquitos across city streets, parks
The Mercedes Public Works Department is spraying for mosquitos this week. Crews began spraying Wednesday morning and will continue Friday between 4 a.m. and 8...
Book donations needed for Weslaco student's little library initiative
A Weslaco teen is collecting 1,000 children's books...
No injuries reported after car crashes into Mission home
An investigation is underway after a car crashed...
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Wednesday, April 15, 2026: Windy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April, 13, 2026: Morning showers, breezy temps in the 80s
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Nikki Rowe's Dariett Perez signs to play at Newman University
Nikki Rowe girls soccer player Dariett Perez is committing to play Division 2 soccer with Newman University. "It means a lot. I'm so thankful for...
McAllen Memorial's Norma Ramos signs with OLLU cross country
McAllen Memorial senior cross country star Norma Ramos...
Rio Grande City softball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission & Palmview takes down Roma
Highlights from the Rio Grande City vs. Mission...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 13, 2026
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