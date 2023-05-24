Home
News
City of McAllen begins spraying for mosquitos
McAllen city crews began spraying for mosquitos Wednesday evening. The city-wide vector spraying initiative will help reduce adult mosquito activity in the area. Crews...
Cameron County health administrator reports increase in cases of fungal meningitis linked to clinics in Matamoros
The number of suspected cases of fungal meningitis...
Small Business Administration opens Hidalgo County outreach centers for residents affected by April storms
In an effort to help Hidalgo County homeowners...
Sports
UTRGV Rides Red Hot Offense to Victory over UTA in WAC Tourney Opener
MESA, Ariz. – No. 7 The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros baseball team won by double-figures for the fourth-straight game for the first...
Palmview Lobos Prepared For First Ever Regional Semifinal
PALMVIEW - The Palmview Lobos are headed to...
UTRGV Ready For WAC Tourney Opener vs UT-Arlington
MESA - The UTRGV Baseball Team will be...
Programming
Noticias RGV
Comuniad: Realizan feria de empleo para educadores en Edinburg, Texas
Angélica Arellano representa el departamento de recursos humanos de Region One ESC informa sobre la Feria de Empleo para Educadores que se llevaran a cabo el...
Comunidad: Concientizan sobre el mes nacional del cuidado de la crianza
Mayo es el Mes Nacional del Cuidado de...
Tina Turner, la fuerza musical imparable con éxitos como "What's Love Got to Do With It", muere a los 83 años
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Tina Turner, la imparable...
