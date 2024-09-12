Home
News
Pet of the Week: Ember the Shepherd mix and Salt the Chihuahua mix
McAllen police search for suspect accused of stealing a truck
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a...
UTRGV football season tickets sold out
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Sept. 12, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Francine gains strength and is expected to be a hurricane when it reaches US Gulf Coast
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Francine...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Game of the Week Preview: Harlingen vs. Edinburg Vela
Edinburg Vela and Harlingen both enter Friday night's matchup averaging more than 35 points per game over the first two weeks. The offenses have shined,...
UTRGV football season tickets sold out
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Ember the Shepherd mix and Salt the Chihuahua mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Student of the Week: Israel Villarreal IV
A San Benito High School senior is going...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Relanzan una clásica parodia de vaqueros en cines
La cantante Beyoncé quedó fuera de las nominaciones de la Asociación de Música Country este año. A pesar de que ocho de sus canciones de...
Organización 'Communities in School' y H-E-B impulsan campaña de regreso a clases
Noticias RGV continúa impulsando su campaña de regreso...
Policía de McAllen busca a sospechoso de robar una camioneta
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen está buscando...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days