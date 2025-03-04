Home
WATCH: ABC News coverage of Trump's Presidential Address and the Democratic response
Trump will stand before Congress and offer a divided US an accounting of his turbulent first weeks By ZEKE MILLER and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated...
FBI and DOJ headquarters are among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration on...
The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is drafting plans...
Weather
Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 3, 2025: windy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 2, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agree on $80M, 4-year contract, agent says
The Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agreed Tuesday on an $80 million, four-year contract with $58 million guaranteed, his agent said. The agreement...
UTRGV wins thriller in season finale against Southeastern
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the Southeastern Lions...
UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell named Joe B. Hall award finalist
As a result of the great strides the...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 2, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Martes 4 de Marzo: Seco con brisa, temperaturas en los 80s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
IDEA Public School celebra 25 años formando estudiantes
El distrito escolar IDEA celebra sus 25 años...
Impacto de los nuevos aranceles a productos de México y Canadá en la economía local
Ya entraron en vigor los aranceles que se...
