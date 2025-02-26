Home
Texas Senate approves school funding proposal focused on teacher raises
" Texas Senate approves school funding proposal focused on teacher raises " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that...
Valley pediatrician discusses importance of measles vaccination
The first measles death in connection with an...
DEA agent reacts to Trump administration labeling 8 cartel groups as ‘foreign terrorist organizations’
The Trump administration labeled eight cartel groups as...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025: Foggy morning, warm evening with highs in the low 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Beautiful afternoon, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harvest Christian girls basketball victorious in state semifinal to move within one win of three-peat
The Harvest Christian girls basketball team won their state semifinal matchup 70-33 over San Angelo Cornerstone on Wednesday to advance to the TAPPS state championship. ...
La Feria boys basketball shines once again to advance to regional final
Glenn 52, McAllen High 42 Liberty Hill...
Nikki Rowe takes down McAllen High in Monday night rivarly matchup
Highlights from the Nikki Rowe Warriors win over...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
San Juan Basilica holds rosary for Pope Francis
A special rosary was held on Monday at...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Agente de la DEA reacciona a la mención de cárteles como 'organizaciones terroristas extranjeras'
Recientemente, el Departamento de Estado, bajo instrucción del presidente Donald Trump, designó a los carteles de la droga de México y otros grupos delincuenciales como 'organizaciones...
Tom Hanks protagoniza una serie documental sobre la vida salvaje
Los rumores sobre la salida de la líder...
Conozca Sus Derechos: Procesos a seguir tras ingresar a EEUU con CPB One
La abogada Susana Silva responde algunas preguntas para...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
