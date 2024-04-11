Home
Father and son hospitalized following McAllen house fire
A 72-year-old man and his son remain hospitalized in the ICU following a fire at their McAllen home. Their home on Princeton Avenue caught on...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Texas A&M McAllen students participate in colonia cleanup
Students at the Texas A&M University Higher Education...
Weather
Thursday, April 11, 2024: Low humidity with a high of 89°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Homes flooding in Texas as severe storms ramp up across the South, including a threat of strong tornadoes
Originally Published: 10 APR 24 02:45 ET ...
Wednesday, April 10, 2024: Windy and dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Faith Franklin is running to make her last year at Harlingen High count. She's already won gold in the 400 meter dash at...
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
EDINBURG -- UTRGV introduced new Head Men's Basketball...
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
Weslaco native Brandon “the Heartbreaker” Figueroa is getting...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 11 de abril: Temperaturas en los altos 80s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Aquí Entre Nos: Margot Robbie producirá la película "Lucky Champ"
Margot Robbie va evolucionando en su Carrera artística...
Salud y Vida: Como lidiar con síntomas de trastorno depresivo persistente
El trastorno depresivo persistente (TDP) no es tan...
