Home
News
WATCH LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Brownsville airport for SpaceX launch
President-elect Donald Trump will be in the Rio Grande Valley to watch the scheduled SpaceX launch. Trump is scheduled to land at the Brownsville...
Extra security measures to be enforced at Boca Chica ahead of SpaceX launch
President-elect Donald Trump's visit has the Rio Grande...
Made in the 956: Promoting inclusivity with the Disability Chamber of Commerce
Three mothers are coming together to create an...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Nov. 18, 2024: Weak cold front arriving this afternoon
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 90°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Five Star Plays 2024 - Bi-district playoffs
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football. Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 17, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
MIRA EN VIVO: El presidente electo Donald Trump llega al aeropuerto de Brownsville para el lanzamiento de SpaceX
El presidente electo Donald Trump estará en el Valle del Río Grande para ver el lanzamiento programado de SpaceX. Trump tiene previsto aterrizar en...
D'S Beauty Bar ofrece servicios de belleza en McAllen
D'S Beauty Bar ofrece servicios de belleza. Melissa...
Make-A-Wish invita a la comunidad a una carrera 5K para recaudar fondos
Make-A-Wish invita a la comunidad del Valle al...
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
