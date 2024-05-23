Home
News
TXDOT warns of busy Memorial Day traffic for those leaving the Valley
The Texas Department of Transportation is sending out an alert for drivers heading out of the Rio Grande Valley for Memorial Day weekend. Drivers planning...
Smart Living: Tips to pay less on streaming services
There's a lot of streaming services to choose...
Dangerous brew: Ocean heat and La Nina combo likely mean more Atlantic hurricanes this summer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Get ready for what nearly...
Weather
Thursday, May 23, 2024: Hazy and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 22, 2024: Hazy and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, May 21, 2024: Hazy and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco's Medina signs for Texas Lutheran Basketball
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco High's Raemie Medina shined for the Lady Panthers basketball team. Now she's taking her talents to the next level after signing her...
Edinburg Vela's Coleman signs for UTRGV Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman is...
Harlingen South's Ruiz signs for Huston-Tillotson Softball
HARLINGEN, Texas -- A special day over at...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - May 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
Thanks to our views, the KRGV Cares Closet...
KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story
A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Jueves 23 de Mayo: Día cálido con temperaturas en los 90 °F
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Premian a Esmeralda Medellín por su trayectoria periodística
Nuestra compañera y conductora de Noticias RGV, Esmeralda...
Organizan torneo para recaudar fondos para la familia de Caleb Ramírez
Los equipos locales de futbol americano del Valle...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
