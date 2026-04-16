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Water supply employee killed after falling into Olmito sewer drainage well
A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead Thursday after falling into a sewer drainage well, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Juan Antonio Delgado was identified...
Sneak peek at Disney on Ice: Jump In!
An all-new Disney on Ice production is going...
Mission internship program helping UTRGV students handle mosquito-borne illnesses
The city of Mission has partnered with the...
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Thursday, April 16, 2025: Breezy and warm with a high of 90
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 15, 2026: Windy and warm with highs in the 80s
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Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
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Rio Hondo baseball gets shutout 15-0 win over Santa Rosa
Highlights from the Rio Hondo baseball team's 15-0 win over Santa Rosa.
Playmaker: Daren Garcia shines on the gridiron and the diamond
Some may know him as Daren Garcia the...
UTRGV women's golf team wins Southland Conference title and earns automatic bid to NCAA Regionals
The UTRGV women's golf team captured the Southland...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 13, 2026
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