University of Texas officially asks to join the SEC
" University of Texas officially asks to join the SEC " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs...
July 27, 2021: Weak storms in spots, highs in mid-90s
Mercedes hires new police chief
Mercedes has a new police chief, and it’s...
July 27, 2021: Weak storms in spots, highs in mid-90s
July 26, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in mid-90s
Sunday July 25: Mostly Sunny
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 wraps up live coverage at training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. Sports Director Alex Del Barrio brings in the latest...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Three
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 continues its coverage...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Two
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys resume training camp...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army teamed up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need! Due to...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
Hechos Valle
La policía de Pharr ha identificado al sospechoso de un caso de atropello y fuga
El Departamento de Policía de Pharr identificó al conductor, captado en video, que golpeó a un hombre en un cruce de peatones el miércoles pasado. ...
Extensión de órdenes de desalojo en el condado Cameron
La Corte Suprema de Texas ha extendido el...
Un crimen ocurrido hace 20 años es vuelto abrir por las autoridades del condado Starr
La Unidad de Delitos Especiales del Condado de...
