Home
News
AI system to help boost security efforts at Donna ISD
Donna ISD will soon use AI technology to upgrade security on campuses. The AI-system Gun Detect will be active at all district campuses next week,...
PSJA ISD superintendent discusses Osodome renovation project
PSJA ISD broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million...
Proposal limiting Texas city, county property taxes loses steam
" Proposal limiting Texas city, county property...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025: Spotty thunderstorm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 1, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Pioneer shines against PSJA North, McAllen High wins five-set battle with Nikki Rowe
Highlights from Pioneer's sweep over PSJA North and McAllen High's five-set battle with Nikki Rowe as RGV volleyball teams roll through the early stages of district...
UTRGV women's soccer acting head coach Audra Larson speaks on mindset as conference play draws near
The UTRGV women's soccer team will be at...
UTRGV hits the practice field to prepare for Prairie View A&M
The Vaqueros took to the practice field on...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days