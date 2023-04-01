Home
Cameron County drainage district pushes lawmakers for improvements
A drainage district in Cameron County is hoping to get the attention of lawmakers to improve drainage issues. Cameron County Drainage District #5 said they're...
Weslaco police: No injuries reported after 18-wheeler flips over
An 18-wheeler carrying watermelons flipped over Saturday afternoon,...
Recent rain impacts Edinburg neighborhood undergoing drainage improvement project
People in an Edinburg neighborhood are having a...
Saturday, April 1, 2023: Stray showers with temperatures in the high 80s
Friday, March 31, 2023: Windy and warmer with temperatures in the high 80s
Thursday, March 30, 2023: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
UIL Regional Quarterfinal matchups
UIL Regional Quarterfinal matchups are set across boys and girls high school soccer. Click on the video above for the slate of third round playoff...
Donna North Powerlifter Overcomes Adversity to Win State
DONNA, TEXAS -- Junior Deondre Moody brought home...
Coffee with Coaches: Harlingen South's Bryan Aughney
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Bryan Aughney is leading the...
Zoo Guest: Dash the Ferret
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Pet of the Week: Toni the Chihuahua and Keanu the Siamese cat
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Moda y Belleza: Cosmetóloga comparte su experiencia con respecto a su profesión
La cosmetóloga, Yamilex Salinas, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para platicarnos sobre la importancia de su labor para la comunidad del Valle, en especial...
Su Salud Importa: Estudio cuestiona el tratamiento de lesiones cerebrales
Desde hace tiempo se cree que las personas...
Desde el Zoológico: El hurón 'Dash' se aparece por los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle
Hoy nos visitó, desde el zoológico Gladys Porter,...
