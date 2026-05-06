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Valley organization creating summer camp for students interested in construction
A local workforce development organization in the Rio Grande Valley is creating a summer camp for high school students interested in construction. RGV LEAD says...
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith in Louisiana for hurricane awareness tour
They’re charged with one of the most dangerous...
Valley state representative calls for DACA recipient's release at detention center
State Rep. Armando Martinez was outside the El...
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Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 90s
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Monday, May 4, 2026: Cloudy afternoon, temps in the 80s
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Nikki Rowe's soccer star Jose Rene Martinez signs with Our Lady of the Lake
Nikki Rowe senior forward Jose Rene Martinez will continue playing soccer after signing his letter of intent to Our Lady of the Lake University in San...
Pioneer's William Goodloe commits to play football at Texas Lutheran
Pioneer senior quarterback William Goodloe is set to...
Villanueva sisters power MCHI softball to first Regional Semifinal appearance in program history
“I had 2 sisters one time, but I’ve...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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