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Made in the 956: Annual 5K helps students while honoring beloved Edinburg teacher
Spreading kindness one step at a time is how one woman is keeping her husband's legacy alive, all while helping students along the way. Sonia...
Heart of the Valley: H-E-B pharmacist offers advice on staying ahead of pre-diabetes diagnosis
The Heart of the Valley campaign is nearly...
McAllen homeowner arrested for allegedly furnishing alcohol to more than 40 minors at house party
A man was charged with providing alcohol to...
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Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Windy, hazy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 27, 2026: Hot and hazy, breezy, temps in the 90s
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Sunday, April 26, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s
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Economedes baseball takes down Weslaco in seeding game
Highlights from the seeding game between the Economedes Jaguars and the Weslaco Panthers. Economedes will play San Benito in the bi-district round of the playoffs...
Weslaco East's Andrea Quintero signs to Western Texas College
Weslaco East track and cross country star Andrea...
McHi's baseball star Justin Garza signs to Texas A&M International University
McAllen High's baseball star, Justin Garza signed his...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, April 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 24, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
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