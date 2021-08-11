Home
Face masks to be mandatory on Mission CISD school buses
Masks will be required on all Mission CISD buses, the Mission Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday. Each Mission CISD bus will have a supply...
Ted Cruz shuts down federal voting bill before U.S. Senate leaves for recess, dashing Texas Democrats’ hopes
" Ted Cruz shuts down federal voting...
La Joya ISD highly encouraging students to wear masks
Less than a week before the start of...
Weather
Aug. 11, 2021: Breezy and hot with temperatures in high 90s
Highs will be back in the 90s today with a breezy afternoon...but there is about a 10% chance for a sea breeze shower this afternoon....
Aug. 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in upper 90s
Aug. 9, 2021: Windy and hot with temperatures in upper 90s
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs three times in five seasons under Mark Guess. The Eagles are coming off a great season finishing...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new...
Two-A-Day Tour: Donna High School
DONNA - Donna has a rich tradition on...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
11 de Agosto: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital
Hechos Valle Edicion Digital con Esmeralda Medellin.
Las pruebas contra el covid y otras variantes van en aumento en el Valle
Crece la necesidad de realizarse pruebas rápidas contra...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 7 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 349 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el miércoles siete muertes...
