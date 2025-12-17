Home
DPS reminds the public to lock up their weapons for the holidays
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a message for those who don’t properly lock their weapons. “If you have a gun, make sure that...
Border Patrol agent fatally shot Mexican man 3 times in Starr County, report says
A 31-year-old Mexican man was identified as the...
Texans can use school vouchers for pre-K, but the pool of families who qualify is limited
Final rules for Texas’ private school voucher program...
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025: Late shower, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 15, 2025: Cool afternoon, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McHi & Rio Grande City win district openers in boys basketball
Highlights from McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Weslaco, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, Rio Grande City, and Mission Veterans during their Tuesday night matchups.
Vipers forward Teddy Allen named G League Player of the Week
RGV Vipers star forward Teddy Allen was named...
UTRGV men's basketball defeats Lamar for first conference win of the season
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Lamar 83-72 in...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
