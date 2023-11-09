Home
News
Brownsville dollar theater screens its final showing
Brownsville residents lined up Thursday at the Cinemark North Brownsville Dollar Movies 10 for one last movie. After more than 30 years in business, the...
SpaceX proposes dumping treated wastewater into the South Bay
Just inches below the water in the Gulf...
Edinburg restaurants affected by water leak
Locked doors and signs that say “open” that...
Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, November 7, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Playmakers Week 10
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 11
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Socks and Kit Kat
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Brindan apoyo financiero contra la violencia física en el Valle
La oficina del fiscal general de Texas anunció una subvención de 35 millones de dólares para ayudar a las víctimas de violencia doméstica, abuso sexual y...
SpaceX presenta propuesta de aguas residuales
Una propuesta de SpaceX podría alterar el fondo...
Moda y Belleza: Manténgase al día con la moda en Fashion Show Fest
En Moda y Belleza, Ruby Castillo de Fashion...
