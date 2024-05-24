Home
News
Online survey to determine possibility of lead exposure in Sharyland water supply customers
The Sharyland Water Supply Corporation wants to make sure their customers' water is lead-free. As part of their efforts, they're asking customers to answer a...
City of McAllen opening cooling centers
Several facilities across McAllen will serve as cooling...
CR Investigates: Forever chemicals found in some milk
In April, the Environmental Protection Agency put new...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, May 24, 2024: Heat warnings and advisories in effect across the Valley
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
'Heat dome' leads to sweltering temperatures in Mexico, Central America and US South
Extreme heat in Mexico, Central America and parts...
Dangerous brew: Ocean heat and La Nina combo likely mean more Atlantic hurricanes this summer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Get ready for what nearly...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent
EDINBURG, Texas -- Five Edinburg High Bobcats signed their Collegiate Letter of Intent in basketball, soccer, and tennis. Click on the video above for...
Six Wildcats signing onto their next chapter
WESLACO, Texas -- Six athletes at Weslaco East...
UIL Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-23
CABANISS, Texas -- Two RGV high school softball...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Blue-tongued skink
Alejandra Rodriguez from the Gladys Porter Zoo is...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Aqui Entre Nos: Axel-F de Beverly Hills Cop regresa a Netflix
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" regresa a la plataforma de Netflix y aqui le tenemos el primer trailer, ademas Celine Dion estrena un documental sobre su...
Salud y Vida: Aprueban tratamiento para CPCP
El cáncer de pulmón de células pequeñas afecta...
Tráfico pesado previsto en Texas para el fin de semana del Día de los Caídos
Este fin de semana, si usted está pensando...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
