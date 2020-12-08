Home
2 candidates for Mercedes City Commission emerge from early voting with nearly 20-point leads
Two candidates for Mercedes City Commission emerged from early voting with nearly 20-point margins over their opponents, according to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County...
CON MI GENTE: Wreaths Across America
The National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec....
Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 101 new cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported that four people...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
RGV Football Playoff Schedule Friday, December 11th 6A Division I San Benito at Mission High (Tom Landry Stadium) - 7pm Edinburg North...
5on5 for Saturday Dec. 5
MCALLEN - Check out some of the basketball...
Edcouch-Elsa def. Mission veterans, 42-28
EDCOUCH-ELSA - Mission Veterans made a trip to...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Intento de contrabando de marihuana en Garceño
Los agentes de la patrulla fronteriza en la comunidad de Garceño interrumpieron un gran contrabando de marihuana. La droga acababa de ser cruzada en una...
SpaceX abortó el lanzamiento de Starship SN8 el martes
SpaceX abortó el lanzamiento de Starship SN8 el...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 7 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, 346 casos nuevos
El condado Hidalgo informó el martes sobre siete...
