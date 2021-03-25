Home
Police chief: Woman dead, man detained in Alamo
A woman is dead and a man has been detained after Alamo police responded to a stabbing call in Alamo Thursday evening, Alamo police Chief Richard...
Save Our Seniors initiative in underway in Hidalgo County— Guard to help vaccinate homebound residents
Gov. Greg Abbott's Save Our Seniors initiative is...
City of Pharr to provide J&J vaccine to homebound residents Friday
The city of Pharr will be providing a...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
RGV FC Adds Vera to Roster
EDINBURG- Experienced midfielder Adrian Vera has signed with Rio Grande Valley FC for the 2021 USL Championship season, the club announced today. “Adrian is...
Aleck Galarza Signs with Wisconsin Lutheran College
ELSA - Alek Galarza signed his national letter...
Jorge Pinon Signs on To Play Football at Buena Vista College
PHARR - PSJA Southwest defensive back and receiver...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
La ciudad de Pharr proporcionará la vacuna J & J a los residentes confinados en sus hogares el viernes
La ciudad de Pharr proporcionará una cantidad limitada de vacunas COVID-19 de Johnson & Johnson a los residentes mayores de 65 años y confinados en sus...
"Salvemos a nuestros ancianos" es el mensaje del gobernador de Texas
El gobernador Greg Abbott visitó la ciudad de...
Decenas de migrantes reciben albergue en un gimnasio de Reynosa
Mientras muchos migrantes intentan cruzar la frontera hacia...
Submit a Tip
