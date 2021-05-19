Home
House votes to create panel to probe Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to...
Rescue boats deployed after car reportedly slides off Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp
Rescue boats were deployed in Brownsville after a...
Cameron County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported 11 new positive...
Tracking severe weather in Monte Alto
In Monte Alto, neighborhoods were flooding with some residents saying they were working to keep the water out of their homes. RELTAED WEATHER COVERAGE: ...
Tracking severe weather in Edinburg
In Edinburg, strong winds brought on by the...
Tracking severe weather in Weslaco
In Weslaco, traffic was blocked on Westgate Drive...
Sports
Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery
CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa collected another title belt for his trophy case on Saturday night with a 7th round KO victory over...
Toros Improve to 3-0 With 2-1 Victory Over San Antonio FC
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley FC (3-0-0)...
Toros President Ron Patel Resigns
EDINBURG - Toros President Ron Patel no longer...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Algunos negocios resultaron afectados tras las inundaciones repentinas que estuvo vigente hasta aproximadamente las 4 p.m del miércoles
La tormenta de este miércoles que afecto a gran parte del Valle de Texas, dejo grandes danos en algunas zonas más que otras como en Weslaco...
Monte Alto escenario de inundaciones tras las lluvias del miércoles
Las lluvias afectaron áreas al norte de Weslaco...
En el condado Cameron las tormentas eléctricas de la mañana del miércoles provocaron movilización de las autoridades
Las tormentas eléctricas ocasionales se registraron en todo...
