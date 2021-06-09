Home
Sheriff: Man arrested in Cameron Park homicide investigation
Sheriff: Man arrested in Cameron Park homicide investigation Cameron County authorities served an arrest warrant on Monday that stemmed from a homicide in Cameron Park...
New Alzheimer's treatment receives mixed reactions from advocates, medical experts
A new drug approved by the Food and...
Cameron County reports 22 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported 22 new positive...
June 8, 2021: Heat advisory in Starr County Tuesday afternoon, highs in 90s for RGV
Today won't be quite as windy, but temperatures will be in the 90s. Starr County has a HEAT ADVISORY this afternoon with the heat index...
June 7, 2021: Wind advisories for Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 p.m.
A wind advisory is in effect for Cameron...
June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible
The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande...
Three Valley Teams Qualify for State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday
MISSION - This weekend three Rio Grande Valley clubs punched their ticket to the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station in late June. Mission Veterans...
Toros Score Four 2nd Half Goals In Comeback Win Over Miami
MIAMI - Rio Grande Valley FC (4-1-1) capped...
Los Fresnos Falls in Regional Final Despite Sixth Inning Rally; Historic Season Ends
CORPUS CHRISTI - The historic season for the...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Como un hecho criminal oficiales de policía de Brownsville investigan el hallazgo de un cuerpo
En Brownsville las autoridades investigan la muerte de una persona cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado a plena luz del día muy cerca de un basurero municipal. ...
Reina el temor entre los beneficiarios del TPS ante nuevo fallo de corte suprema
Tras la decisión del máximo tribunal de los...
"¡Esa es mi hija!", dice una mujer al ver a una niña migrante en la TV
AUSTIN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) - Habían pasado seis...
