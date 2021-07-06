Home
Texans with disabilities fear voting will get harder for them as special session on GOP restrictions nears
" Texans with disabilities fear voting will get harder for them as special session on GOP restrictions nears " was first published by The Texas...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for the month of July
Nearly $262 will be provided to the emergency...
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 45 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death...
July 6, 2021: Flash Flood Watch issued for Rio Grande Valley
2:30 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 4:45 p.m. for southeast Hidalgo County and far western Cameron County. Rain is decreasing, but some...
July 5, 2021: Thunderstorms in spots with temperatures in 90s
Heavy rain could return this week.
Sunday Forecast: Warm and muggy
Warm and muggy, mostly cloudy with temperatures in...
Sports
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
El parque Lon C. Hill de Harlingen tiene conexión Wi-Fi gratuita
Los residentes de Harlingen ahora podrán acceder de manera gratuita al sistema de tecnología de comunicación inalámbrica que se conoce como "WIFI" cuando acudan al nuevo...
El condado Hidalgo responde a las preocupaciones de los residentes de Donna sobre el mantenimiento de la zanja
Hace dos semanas le presentamos la historia de...
Registran saldo blanco en las costas de Texas
En el condado Cameron se dieron a conocer...
