Home
News
Special monument in Mission dedicated to Vietnam veterans
Nearly 50 years after the Vietnam War, veterans in the Rio Grande Valley now have something new to look forward to. For the first time...
Authorities search for missing 13-year-old swimmer at South Padre Island
EDITOR'S NOTE: The U.S. Coast Guard previously said...
Second suspect arrested in connection with human remains found in Edinburg
A second suspect has been arrested in connection...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, May 19, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, May 18, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, May 17, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-17
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Six valley teams entered the UIL Regional Quarterfinals. Four of them taking each other on in a valley versus matchup. ...
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights 5-17
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- UIL Regional Semifinal...
Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa talks 9-round TKO win over Magdaleno and what's to come
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
Thanks to our views, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign collected a total of $12,635 in monetary donations. The campaign sought to collect $10,000 in monetary...
KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story
A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital...
Ronald McDonald House Charities supporting families of hospitalized children
Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas - Family...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Autoridades buscan a joven de 13 años desaparecida en La isla del padre
Una niña de 13 años desapareció el domingo en Beach Access #5 en South Padre Island, según la Guardia Costera de los Estados Unidos. Por...
Un segundo sospechoso fue arrestado en relación con el hallazgo de restos humanos encontrados en Edinburg
Un segundo sospechoso ha sido arrestado en relación...
Patrulla fronteriza decomisa metanfetamina valuada en $5.4 millones en Pharr
Oficiales de la oficina de protección fronteriza de...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days