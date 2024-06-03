Home
Hidalgo County Precinct 2 offering free swimming lessons
If your kid or teen wants to learn how to swim, Hidalgo County Precinct 2 is offering free swimming lessons for children 6 to 17 years...
Brownsville pool closed for maintenance due to water leak
Residents in Brownsville have one less pool they...
Brownsville ISD summer meal program kicks off Tuesday
It's summer break for students across the Rio...
Weather
City of Pharr to host hurricane preparedness event
Hurricane season kicked off this past Saturday, and it could be a very active season. Rio Grande Valley cities are busy getting the community ready,...
Monday, June 3, 2024: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
How to navigate FEMA for the upcoming hurricane season
" How to navigate FEMA for the...
Sports
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers softball team as state champs
'Enjoy the moment.' That's the message given to the Weslaco High School softball team. The Lady Panthers are now UIL 6A State Softball Champions. ...
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
The Weslaco High Lady Panthers softball team are...
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
The Melissa Cardinals beat the Harlingen South Lady...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 2, 2024
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass...
Pet of the Week: Kit the short-haired kitten
For details on Kit and other animals available...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Buscan a un hombre desaparecido en el condado Hidalgo
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo solicita la ayuda de la comunidad para localizar a Juan Luis Calvillo Ávila. La oficina del sheriff dijo...
La Villa realiza mejoras en el sistema de drenaje
En La Villa, se están realizando mejoras en...
Salud y Vida: Utilizan nuevo sistema de marcapasos en pacientes
Un corazón sano late entre 60 y 100...
