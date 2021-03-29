Home
4 Rio Grande Valley health centers to receive $26.4M in American Rescue Plan funding
In a Monday news release U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville) announced that four South Texas Community Health Centers will receive a total of $26.4 million in...
State launches online vaccine scheduler
The state officially opened its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility...
Families, friends of fallen border patrol agents join non-profit in calling for stronger border security
The family and friends of two border patrol...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
Natalie Martinez Signs her NLI to Texas Lutheran University
RIO HONDO - Natalie Martinez from Rio Hondo HS signing her NLI Saturday afternoon to continue her basketball career at Texas Lutheran University. The senior...
Will Littleton Named PSJA Memorial Head Coach
PHARR - PSJA Memorial has a new man...
Robles Achieves 100th Win
HARLINGEN - A coach's goal is to win....
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Oficial de Texas herido en tiroteo no se espera que sobreviva
MEXIA, Texas (AP) - No se espera que un policía estatal de Texas que recibió un disparo durante una parada de tráfico la semana pasada sobreviva,...
Guatemala anuncia "estado de prevención" por caravana
CIUDAD GUATEMALA (AP) - El gobierno guatemalteco anunció...
Hombre de McAllen es condenado a más de 10 años de prisión por importar metanfetamina
Un juez federal condenó a un hombre de...
