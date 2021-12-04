Home
McAllen Holiday Parade happening tonight
The McAllen Holiday Parade is back to in-person activities tonight. It all starts at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. ...
Bond set at combined $1M after Michigan parents enter pleas
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge imposed a...
State preparing power grid for next winter storm
With winter less than three weeks away, some...
Weather
Saturday: Dec. 4, 2021: Warm day with temperatures in the mid-80s
Dec. 3, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 80s
Dec. 2, 2021: Stray showers, temperatures in 80s
Sports
Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda: RGV Boxer Ranked No. 1 in Nation
PHARR, TEXAS - Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda is headed to the 2021 USA Boxing Nationals in Shreveport, Louisiana this weekend. She is the No. 1 ranked...
RGV Vipers still undefeated
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are now the...
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
Preparan tradicional desfile de McAllen
Todo está listo para hoy cuando se realice la tradicional desfile navideño en la ciudad de McAllen. Los organizadores esperan una asistencia de más de...
El centro de Brownsville se revitaliza
El centro de Brownsville comenzará a verse un...
Nuevo presidente de Honduras trae esperanza a los migrantes para un regreso seguro a casa
Con cientos de miles de hondureños detenidos en...
