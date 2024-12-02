Home
Starr County Sheriff’s Office seeking armed trespassing suspects
The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two men accused of trespassing in a ranch property with firearms. Investigators with...
Virginia man charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Edinburg
A 32-year-old man from Virginia remains behind bars...
Hidalgo County commissioners appoint new health and human services director
The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court appointed a new...
Monday, Dec. 2, 2024: cloudy with showers and temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024: Spotty shower with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024: Coastal drizzle, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Houston Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair apologizes for hit that concussed Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
Originally Published: 01 DEC 24 15:08 ET Updated: 02 DEC 24 11:03 ET By Jacob Lev and Ben Morse, CNN (CNN) — Jacksonville...
College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA's yearslong efforts to...
Cowboys set for Thanksgiving visit from Giants after ending 5-game losing streak
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A five-game losing streak...
Community
KRGV kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign
KRGV is asking viewers to help us keep our community warm this winter as our annual Tim's Coats campaign kicks off. Instead of collecting used...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Dracula the cat
Noticias RGV
Acusan a un hombre de Virginia de accidente mortal en Edinburg
Un hombre de 32 años de Virginia permanece tras las rejas en relación con un accidente del 24 de noviembre en Edinburg que mató a una...
'Lauris Kitchen' se especializa en ofrecer auténtica comida mexicana
Juan Martínez, propietario de 'Lauris Kitchen', visita Noticias...
Asociación de Diabetes RGV invita a la comunidad a una carrera de concientización
Verónica Galligan, entrenadora de carrera y caminata, visita...
