UTRGV hosts community seminar on mosquito prevention
With rain in the forecast for some parts of the Valley, residents are bracing themselves for an increase in pesky mosquitos. On Wednesday, the UTRGV...
Cameron County health authority anticipates busy flu season
Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says...
STC announces second round of student debt relief, free tuition
Students at the South Texas College are receiving...
Weather
Sept. 29, 2021: Isolated showers, temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 28, 2021: Isolated showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 27, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in low 90s
Sports
High school volleyball highlights 9-25
UTRGV volleyball drops WAC opener
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV womens volleyball dropped its...
Prescott set to play at home for 1st time since ankle injury
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott said he...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Hechos Valle
Reunion entre secretario de seguridad y embajador de Haití
Este miércoles el secretario de seguridad nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas se reunió con el embajador de Haití, en Estado Unidos Bocchit Edmond para hablar de la continua...
Cierran dos escuelas de Oakland por infestación de pulgas
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dos escuelas primarias de...
Comunidad católica se reúne para presentar sus respetos al obispo Peña
Feligreses de todo el Valle se reunieron en...
Community
Hechos Valle
