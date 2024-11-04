Home
News
McAllen police confirm one person dead, another injured in ‘active’ scene
One man is dead, and a woman required medical assistance near a McAllen motel, according to police. McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz confirmed to...
An election about elections: A South Texas town asks itself who should run voting operations
" An election about elections: A South...
Electoral misinformation in Texas: What you should know to avoid it.
Electoral misinformation in Texas: What you should know to avoid it.
Monday, Nov. 4, 2024: Windy and warm with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024: Windy and hot with temperatures in the 90s
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024: Windy and hot with temperatures in the 90s
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024: Breezy with showers, temps in the 90s
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024: Breezy with showers, temps in the 90s
Sports
An unraveling season isn't getting any better for the Cowboys, with more injury issues to boot
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy slammed a tablet after the coach of the Dallas Cowboys already had reacted angrily to his failed fourth-down play call....
Claudio Torres Impressing the Valley
Claudio Torres Impressing the Valley
Raymondville Bearkat Band 3A Area Champs
The Raymondville Bearkat Band has made history becoming...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 3, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Zoo Guest: Delilah the Ball Python
Noticias RGV
Policía de McAllen confirma un muerto y un herido en una escena activa
Un hombre murió y una mujer necesitó asistencia médica cerca de un motel de McAllen, según la policía. El portavoz de la policía de McAllen,...
Fundación Toys For Tots invita a un evento de lotería en Mission
Fundación Toys For Tots invita a un evento de lotería en Mission
Fundación Capable Kids invita a la comunidad a una clínica de skate adaptativa
Fundación Capable Kids invita a la comunidad a una clínica de skate adaptativa
