STHS in Edinburg to host annual Children's Christmas Posada
Holiday festivities are occurring all over the Rio Grande Valley, including South Texas Health Systems annual Children's Christmas Posada. STHS System Director of Marketing and...
Thousands of users are unable to access Facebook and Instagram apps
Originally Published: 11 DEC 24 15:33 ET ...
State agency to ask lawmakers for $300 million to fix “significant neglect” in Texas’ Medicaid enrollment system
" State agency to ask lawmakers for...
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019: Cooler in the evening, windy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 9, 2024: Foggy morning with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV High School Basketball: December 10, 2024
BOYS: Harlingen South 37, Weslaco East 59 Harvest Christian 75, Sharyland 71 Rio Hondo 59, Lyford 57 (OT) Palmview 55, Rio Grande...
Malachi Flynn shines as RGV Vipers fall to Austin Spurs
The RGV Vipers fell to the Austin Spurs...
McAllen High soccer stars sign to play in college at SMU and Memphis
McAllen, Texas -- McAllen soccer stars Julianna Millin...
Programming
Community
Tim's Coats ends latest campaign with over $31K raised for Valley families
Tim’s Coats ended its 42nd year with over $31,000 raised to help keep families across the Rio Grande Valley warm this winter. As part of...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Tim's Coats raises nearly $30K as deadline approaches
It's the last day to donate to Tim's...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Senadores demócratas instan a Biden a actuar sobre protecciones temporales para migrantes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senadores demócratas están instando al presidente Joe Biden a extender las protecciones temporales para los migrantes en Estados Unidos antes de que deje...
El "zar de la frontera" de Trump dice trabaja en un plan para construir instalaciones de deportación en Texas
Originally Published: 11 DEC 24 09:00 ET ...
Recomendaciones para evitar el exceso de consumo de bebidas con alcohol
En la época navideña es común asistir a...
