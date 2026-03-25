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PSJA ISD Trustee Diana Y. Serna resigns due to health concerns
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Trustee Diana Y. Serna resigned from the board due to health concerns. The resignation is effective immediately, according to a...
Jury finds Instagram and YouTube liable in landmark social media addiction trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury found both...
Teens get probation after using AI to create fake nudes of classmates
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Two teenage boys who...
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Wednesday, March 25, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
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Monday, March 23, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
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Brownsville Hanna's Alik Garza signs to play college football
Brownsville Hanna defensive tackle Alik Garza signed his letter of intent to join the football program at Mary Hardin-Baylor on Tuesday afternoon. "It's a surreal...
RGV high school soccer area round playoff scores and highlights
RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS BOYS AREA ROUND ...
UTRGV football returns to spring practice following spring break
UTRGV Vaqueros football is back on the field...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 23, 2026
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