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McAllen family seeking answers for father in ICE custody despite judge's ruling
A McAllen family is fighting to reunite with their father after a judge ended his removal proceedings, but he remains in federal custody. Leslie Ruiz...
Mission project will track number of visitors at local parks and trails
Mission city leaders approved new tracking technology to...
$1.4 million mobile unit strengthens emergency response across the Valley
A new, $1.4 million mobile command unit was...
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Thursday, March 26, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 25, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
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Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
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Brownsville Hanna's Alik Garza signs to play college football
Brownsville Hanna defensive tackle Alik Garza signed his letter of intent to join the football program at Mary Hardin-Baylor on Tuesday afternoon. "It's a surreal...
RGV high school soccer area round playoff scores and highlights
RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS BOYS AREA ROUND ...
UTRGV football returns to spring practice following spring break
UTRGV Vaqueros football is back on the field...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Monday, March 23, 2026
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