Home
News
Valley builders association teaming up with industry experts to offer free classes, increase hiring
Members of a local builders association say they're having trouble finding workers to finish construction projects. "It will crash our local economy. People will not...
South Padre Island residents to decide on Place 2 city council seat
South Padre Island voters are deciding who they...
DOT secretary cuts Aeromexico flight route in McAllen as part of Mexico crackdown
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has cut...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025: Very nice day, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025: Very dry and breezy with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025: Hot afternoon, late rain and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Sit down interview with Los Fresnos Star Quarterback Robert Pineda
Robert Pineda first knew he wanted to be the Los Fresnos Falcons starting quarterback when he was in fifth grade. “I started working every single...
Harlingen Lady Cards ready for their bi-district playoff match against PSJA
The Harlingen Lady Cardinals volleyball team entered district...
UTRGV volleyball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday and Saturday
The UTRGV volleyball team is currently tied for...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: La Joya High School's Servando Reyna
At La Joya High School, Servando Reyna is known for taking on challenges and turning them into opportunities. Once a shy student, he's now found...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days