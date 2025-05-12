Home
Photographer's Perspective: Creative ways to capture footage
Crews respond to fire at Brownsville apartment complex
Crews with the Brownsville Fire Department are battling...
Trump signs executive order setting 30-day deadline for drugmakers to lower prescription drug costs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday...
Weather
Monday, May 12, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 11, 2025: Sunny with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, May 10, 2025: Mostly dry and nice, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Palmview walks it off in the 13th inning to punch their ticket to the next round
The Palmview Lobos walked off the Nikki Rowe Warriors in the 13th inning with a sacrifice fly by Jaime Cordova to punch their ticket to the...
Nikki Rowe vs. Palmview game goes to extra innings, Los Fresnos punch their ticket to the next round
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AREA ROUND SCORES: Nikki...
Harlingen South eliminated in game three, PSJA swept by Cedar Ridge
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES: Harlingen...
Programming
Community
KRGV kicking off KRGV Cares Closet campaign
KRGV is seeking the public’s help in making children at South Texas Health System Children's Hospital feel more comfortable during their stay. Monday, May 12,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Samson, the Ball Python
Connect
Noticias RGV
México considera 'injusta' suspensión de EEUU de importaciones de ganado por gusano barrenador
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — La presidenta mexicana Claudia Sheinbaum calificó el lunes de "injusta" la decisión estadounidense de suspender las importaciones de ganado bovino mexicano...
Evento de recaudación de fondos para el Centro Nacional de la Mariposa
El restaurante 'Pollo Loco' realiza un evento de...
Bomberos responden a un incendio en un complejo de apartamentos de Brownsville
Los equipos del Departamento de Bomberos de Brownsville...
