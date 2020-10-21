Home
Hidalgo County reports 7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 172 new cases
Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday seven more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 172 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the...
Hidalgo County balloting committee member tests positive for COVID-19
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Wednesday...
Willacy County Sheriff's Office shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office announced in a...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Nikki Rowe Warriors
MCALLEN - The Nikki Rowe Warriors were back in the playoffs for the third time in four years under Bobby Flores in 2019. Rowe this year...
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA North
PHARR - The PSJA North Raiders are hoping...
Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Hanna
BROWNSVILLE: The Hanna Golden Eagles are looking to...
Community
Estudiante de la semana
De pequeños todos soñamos con lo que vamos hacer cuando seamos adultos. Bomberos, abogados, educadores en fin, una serie de ideas surgen en la mente de...
CON MI GENTE: Valley Moonshine
Jerrod Leon Henry just wanted to bring a...
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto...
Hechos Valle
Cambio en el fuero municipal
Anoche tarde Miembros del Cabildo de la ciudad de Edinburg, llegaron a un acuerdo para hacer un cambio en el fuero municipal. Para poder hacerlo,...
Concientizacion para fraude de caridad
Esta semana el irs se une de nuevo...
Un apuñalado en Weslaco el sospechoso está en custodia.
Oficiales de la ciudad de Weslaco se encuentran...
