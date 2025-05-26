Home
News
Disaster unemployment assistance available in the Rio Grande Valley
The Texas Workforce Commission is now accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance, according to a Monday news release. The assistance is for those who have...
Dozens participate in annual silent march in Brownsville to honor fallen war heroes
The Rio Grande Valley's fallen war heroes, and...
Texas Land commissioner attends Memorial Day ceremony at RGV veterans cemetery
A Memorial Day ceremony honored those laid to...
Weather
Monday, May 26, 2025: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 25, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, May 24, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg
Edinburg, TX -- San Antonio Spurs Forward Keldon Johnson held his youth basketball camp at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg Sunday afternoon. "The expectation...
RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC
Harlingen, TX-- The RGV Red Crowns home opener...
Palmview ends the season on a shut-out loss in game three
Beeville, TX -- Palmview Lobos lose game three...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 25, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Realizan ceremonia para honrar a los caídos en el McAllen Convention Center
El día de los caídos, es una fecha importante que surgió después de la guerra civil. Se ha convertido en una conmemoración nacional, dedicada a quienes...
Impacto económico por día de los caídos en Isla del Padre Sur
En la Isla del Padre Sur, miles de...
Presentan demanda por muerte injusta en relación con accidente fatal en McAllen
La madre de un joven de 20 años...
