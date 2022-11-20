Home
Strong winds affecting pelicans flying over the highway in Cameron and Willacy counties
The forecast calls for a rough night for those on the coast as volunteers try to keep pelicans from flying onto the road and getting hit...
Brownsville police: ‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera stealing package
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Man sentenced to 50 years in prison on child sex assault charges
A Cameron County man was found guilty Thursday...
Weather
Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022: windy showers with temperatures in the 50s
Friday, Nov. 18, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the low 60s
Nov. 14, 2022: Isolated showers with temperatures in lower 80s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday. Nov. 18, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below: See...
Highlights from area round playoffs: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter...
UTRGV Volleyball preps for WAC tournament
EDINBURG, Texas -- #1 UT Rio Grande Valley...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
For the first time in over a year, gas prices on this day are cheaper than they were on the same day last year. Watch...
Student of the Week recipients honored at banquet
A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor...
Gladys Porter Zoo honoring veterans with $3 discount admission this weekend
The Gladys Porter Zoo is honoring veterans with...
Hechos Valle
Oficiales advierten al público de los peligros de conducir mientras llueve
Un hombre del condado Cameron es condenado a 50 años de prisión por cargos de abuso sexual a un niño Un hombre fue declarado culpable...
Oficiales advierten al público de los peligros de conducir mientras llueve
Las temperaturas han bajado y con ello, llegaron...
Salud y Vida: Un descubrimiento de mutaciones genéticas raras podría conducir a un nuevo tratamiento para el colesterol
Casi 94 millones de adultos tienen un alto...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
