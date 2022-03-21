Home
News
High winds cause power outages, force some Port Isabel businesses to close for the day
Strong winds caused power outages in several cities across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Port Isabel police say they responded to multiple calls due...
Strong winds tear roof off home in Pharr
From election signs to power poles and even...
Cameron County reports 41 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported 41 positive cases...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
March 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in high 80s
Saturday, March 19, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
March 18, 2022: Windy and mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Statewide referee shortage brings concerns for upcoming football season
MCALLEN, Texas -- Numbers are down for referees statewide. Members of the Texas Association of Sports Officials are holding recruiting events for those interested in joining....
Donna North Powerlifter is Heading to State
DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna North senior powerlifter Louie...
Los Fresnos Soccer Player Escapes Cartel Violence
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- Los Fresnos senior winger...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Ciudad de Santa Rosa recibe bonos para mejoramiento de calles
Una comunidad en el condado de Cameron pronto recibía mejoras a su centro, pero esto no pudo haber sido posible sin que antes se arreglaran varios...
Condado de Cameron reporta 41 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19
El condado de Cameron informó el lunes 41...
La Entrevista: Evento para prevenir la diabetes de STHS
South Texas Health System (STHS) llevará a cabo...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days