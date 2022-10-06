Home
News
Uvalde school hires ex-trooper who responded to massacre
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A former Texas state trooper who was part of the law enforcement response now under investigation for its actions during the deadly...
Student makes history on being the first female to play football at Sharyland Pioneer High School
A student from Sharyland Pioneer High School is...
Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51
A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn...
Weather
Sept. 30, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Sept. 29, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 28, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Sports
Student makes history on being the first female to play football at Sharyland Pioneer High School
A student from Sharyland Pioneer High School is not only breaking barriers, but tackling them head on with the football team. Emily Garcia, a senior,...
Harlingen girls tennis soars through regular season
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen's girls tennis team accomplished...
5 Star Plays - Week Six
Check out the 5 best plays from Week...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Tea Anderson
A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams to one day use her nursing and ministry degree to do missionary work all over the world. ...
Pet of the Week: Diana
Pump Patrol - Sept. 26, 2022
Hechos Valle
Mcallen lanza su primera academia de código ciudadano para traer limpieza y seguridad al área
Tras la misión de promover vecindarios limpios y seguros en el área, la ciudad de Mcallen empodera a los ciudadanos a formar parte de su primera...
Gobernador Abbott gasta más de $18 millones para sacar a los inmigrantes de Texas
El gobernador Greg Abbot ha gastado más de...
Entrevista con Christian Pinzón de los RGV Toros (parte 2)
En la primera parte conocimos la trayectoria de...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
