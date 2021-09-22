Home
Valley professor writes third book on immigration
A Valley native and current law professor has written his third book about immigration, where he argues the immigration system is becoming more like our criminal...
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest in auto theft investigation
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for...
$1,500 available for COVID-related funeral expenses in Starr County
Starr County residents who have lost a loved...
First day of Fall 2021: Scattered showers, temperatures in mid-80s
Season's first cold front expected to move through Valley
The season's first cold front is expected to...
Sept. 19, 2021: Sunny and hot with temperatures in high 90s
Intrigue grows with role for Cowboys rookie defender Parsons
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The role for versatile rookie Micah Parsons in the Dallas defense just got a little more intriguing after the linebacker essentially replaced...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 17, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free fruits and vegetables Thursday morning in Weslaco. The food distribution event will take place at the Catholic...
Student of the Week: Nicole Delgado
From the court to the classroom, Nicole Delgado...
Student of the Week: Reyes Garcia
Each week, one Valley student will be picked...
Un hombre habla sobre el aterrador ataque de abejas a dos empleados del condado Hidalgo
Un hombre que presencio un ataque de abejas contra dos empleados del condado Hidalgo, hablo con Hechos Valle sobre lo que sucedió, cuando él y sus...
Proponen cobro de estacionamiento en sector residencial en Brownsville
Durante la reunión regular del cabildeo de Brownsville...
Incentivo económico en Harlingen para los jóvenes de 12 a 18 años y recibir la primera vacuna contra el COVID
El distrito escolar de Harlingen en colaboración con...
