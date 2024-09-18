Home
News
Hidalgo County Elections Department looking to hire more than 300 poll workers
The November elections are less than two months away, and Hidalgo County is in need of poll workers. Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas speaks...
Trump pushes for a shutdown if lawmakers can’t pass bill targeting noncitizen voting
Originally Published: 18 SEP 24 06:00 ET ...
How did pagers explode in Lebanon and why was Hezbollah using them? Here’s what we know
Originally Published: 17 SEP 24 21:31 ET ...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Sept. 17, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, September 16, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Playmakers - Week 3 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below: Randall...
Donna Redskins name interim head football coach
According to Donna ISD, Jeromi Harris has been...
Five Star Plays 2024 Week 3
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Sandy L. Esparza
Hard-working and dedicated are just two words that describe this Santa Rosa High School student. Sandy Esparza is a student with a passion for learning...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, September 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Kathleen Herles interpreta la voz original de 'Dora la Exploradora'
Kathleen Herles, quien fue la voz original de 'Dora la Exploradora' durante las primeras cuatro temporadas, nos explica acerca de su participación en la serie. ...
Funcionarios de Edcouch se declaran inocentes en una investigación federal sobre sobornos
El administrador municipal y el alcalde provisional de...
Caminata y Carrera Anual de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Mama en McAllen
Gina González, cosmetóloga profesional en IEPB Professional Cosmetology...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days