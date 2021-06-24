Home
News
Students react to STC announcing nearly $2 million in student debt forgiveness
The South Texas College board of Trustees voted to use nearly $2 million in pandemic-relief money to eliminate the unpaid account balances for 3,488 students. ...
San Juan man recovering from hit-and-run
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a...
Local restaurant struggling to gain new hires
The pandemic continues to have an impact on...
June 23, 2021: Stray showers possible with temperatures in mid-90s
A few showers or a storm may pop up Wednesday.
June 22, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, brief heavy downpour possible
A flood advisory is in effect for Cameron...
June 21, 2021: Excessive heat warning for Starr, southern Hidalgo counties
An excessive heat warning is in effect for...
Pools Unveiled for State 7-on-7 Tournament this Weekend
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making the trip up. Harlingen, Harlingen...
Los Fresnos 3B Moore Signs With Schreiner
LOS FRESNOS - Fresh off an appearance in...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020
MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Personas de edad avanzada están en mayor riesgo de sufrir por las altas temperaturas
La temporada de verano apenas ha comenzado, pero a medida que continúen los meses, es probable que las temperaturas lleguen a los tres dígitos, lo que...
Por ley municipal de Brownsville empezarán a dar citatorios a ciertos propietarios de autos
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville comenzará a...
La asistencia adicional de $300.00 dólares por la pandemia en beneficios de desempleo está por llegar a su fin
Con la reactivación de la economía en el...
