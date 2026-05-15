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Wife of US Army sergeant released from federal immigration custody
The wife of a U.S. Army sergeant has been released from federal immigration custody after spending a month in detention. Sgt. Jose Serrano, an active...
Trump administration sues Catholic diocese to seize land on religious site near El Paso for border barrier
EL PASO — To install more border barriers,...
Seesaw rulings on Texas’ smokeable hemp ban is bad for business, retailers say
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Friday, May 15, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, May 14, 2026: Sunny and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Wednesday, May 13, 2026: Sunny with highs in the 90s
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UTRGV baseball season ends as Lamar eliminates Vaqueros from SLC Tournament
The UTRGV Vaqueros were eliminated from the Southland Conference tournament on Friday afternoon, ending the team’s season. The loss came at the hands of the...
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal Thursday night scores
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, May 14th ...
UTRGV's Armani Raygoza becomes first ever back-to-back SLC Player of the Year
UTRGV's Armani Raygoza has been named Southland Conference...
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Zoo Guest: Charlotte the tarantula
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Ivy the pit bull-terrier mix
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