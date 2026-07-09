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A year after a South Padre Island crash, an Army veteran is still rebuilding his life
A man is still recovering nearly a year after he was hit by a car on South Padre Island by an accused drunk driver. Matthew...
Weslaco applies for $16 million grant to fix leaking water reservoir
A water storage reservoir in Weslaco is leaking,...
South Padre Island open house meeting targets shoreline erosion
South Padre Island leaders want to hear from...
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Thursday, July 9, 2026: Isolated shower, hazy sky and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Hazy, stray shower with highs in the 90s
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Tuesday, July 7, 2026: Hot with a stray shower, temps in the 90s
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Red Crowns take the "RGV showdown" against Brownsville Soccer Club to advance to the South Texas Conference finals
The RGV Red Crowns hosted Brownsville Soccer Club on Wednesday evening with a spot to the South Texas Conference finals on the line. Watch the highlights...
UTRGV football announces open practice & youth clinch in Brownsville on August 6
The UTRGV Vaqueros football team will bring training...
UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season
UTRGV senior guard Erin Maguire is back for...
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Pet of the Week: Linguine the shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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