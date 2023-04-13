Home
News
Boys and Girls Club of the RGV receives $3 million grant
The Boys and Girls Club of the Rio Grande Valley received a federal grant of more than $3 million. The funding will help pay for...
Ceremonial groundbreaking held for Taylor Road expansion project
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday for a...
McAllen man sentenced to 45 months in prison for healthcare fraud
The convicted owner of a Valley home health...
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, April 13, 2023: Partly sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 12, 2023: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Some showers, temps in the 70s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Coffee with Coaches: Edcouch-Elsa's Robert Capello
EDCOUCH-ELSA, TEXAS -- Valley coaching legend Robert Capello earned 1,000 career victories over his 30 years coaching at Edcouch-Elsa and made his way into several...
Hidalgo Advances to State Title Game With 1-0 Win Over San Elizario
GEORGETOWN - The Hidalgo Pirates are one win...
Edinburg IDEA Wheelchair Athlete Heading to State Meet for Shotput
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg IDEA student-athlete Anthony Lara...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Pet of the Week - Beastly
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Noticias RGV
Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Qué se debe hacer en caso de un accidente?
La abogada Yaridia Villarreal visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para conversar sobre qué hacer y qué no hacer cuando nos vemos involucrados en un...
La Entrevista: Organización VIDA rinde esfuerzos para mantener a la comunidad educada
Félida Villarreal, presidenta de Valley Initiative for Development...
Aquí Entre Nos: ¡Ariana Debose regresa a Broadway!
¡Ariana Debose regresa a Broadway! La ganadora del...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
